A few days ago, I alerted a friend to the excellent news that her name, Shormishtha, was the 4,213,784th most common name in the world. Eight people, presumably including her, are called that. Of those, six are in India, with one each in Canada and the US.

I don’t necessarily believe these numbers. Well, maybe I do believe 4,213,784. Still, that’s not important. What I was particularly intrigued by is that somebody has actually compiled information like this and made it available for public consumption on a website (https://forebears.io/). This is how I now possess the invaluable information that my surname is the 11,680th most common in the world, that my first name is 399th, and that there is one person in the Netherlands with my late maternal grandfather’s surname, which is 1,727,723rd most common.

I actually know that person in the Netherlands. She is married to my cousin.

So anyway, I spent a happy half hour or so checking out various names and surnames. (You can too.) At some point, almost inevitably, I began wondering about names that might vanish. Now, my late maternal grandfather had one son, my uncle. But let’s say he had none (this is a thought experiment, after all). In our family’s genealogical tree, that name would have ceased to exist with the death of my grandfather in 1990. It would have been an ex-name.

In our largely patrilineal world, most names are passed on via the males of the species—father to son. In fact, you could say most names live on via the males of the species. In which case, what if males going by some relatively rare name—like my grandfather’s—don’t have male offspring? In our case, the name would have disappeared from our family tree. Of course, there are others outside our family who have that name, so it would live on, as it does. But take this thought process to its logical conclusion: there must be names that have altogether ceased to exist because there are no males left to carry them forward.

Not only is that true. There are mathematicians who have investigated the propagation and possible extinction of family names. There is a mathematical process, the Galton-Watson process, that models this, and can suggest when extinction is a possibility. This specific patrilineality—a father passing on a name to his son —is effectively the same as passing on the Y (male) chromosome. No partiality here though—mitochondria are passed on matrilineally. Either way, this process is a good way to model what are known as haplogroups, or populations of humans that share a common ancestor. The model has its roots in the 19th Century, when aristocrats in Victorian England became worried that some of their names—ones that spoke of aristocracy—were vanishing. Responding to this concern, Francis Galton, a man of many interests—including less savoury ones like eugenics and racism—investigated the phenomenon. In 1874, he and a Reverend H.W. Watson published their findings in a paper titled “On the probability of the extinction of families".

The basic idea goes like this. Start the process with a single individual, the future patriarch of his progeny. He gives birth to a certain number of children, and they produce children of their own, and so forth. For simplicity, let’s assume all fathers pass on their surnames to their male children. Of course any particular father can have one or more sons, or even none. For the whole population, we can calculate the average number of sons born per father.

If that average is less than 1—meaning, fathers have either one male child or none—then the surname will almost certainly die out eventually. If it is more than 1, there’s a good chance the surname will live on for generations.

Real life is, of course, slightly different. Family names might disappear for other reasons too. Here’s one: the spelling could change. What if all Narayans, for example, followed a certain splendid West Indian cricketer and started spelling it “Narine"? On the website I mentioned above, “Narayan" would eventually show zero adherents. We might mourn its disappearance, but actually it lives on in another avatar. Or take Iceland, where the surname is derived from the first name of the father. Thus, my daughter, were I Icelandic, would have the surname “Dilipdottir". If there were no other Dilips in Iceland, that would be the last instance of that surname.

Still, the extinction of surnames is not just a 19th century Victorian concern. Chinese surnames have been widely studied, especially because they have been used and recorded going back for hundreds of years. A 1991 paper asserted that “the total number of Chinese surnames collected from literature [is] over 11,000" ("Chinese Surnames and the Genetic Differences between North and South China", Du Ruofu et al, Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Genetics, 1991). Yet, in the sample Chinese population they studied, the authors found just over 1,000 surnames; estimates are that across China, there are only about 3,000. The rest? Extinct. Extinctions happened because some people took the then emperor’s name, or because of royal prohibitions on using characters from the emperor’s name, or simplifications, or the need to hide from enemies.

Then there are denotified tribes in India that have taken on higher—caste names—“Pawar" and “Gaikwad" were two I ran across repeatedly among Phase Pardhis in Maharashtra. Why would they do that? Because they hope to escape the stigma and prejudice their own names can bring them. In the process, names peculiar to these tribes have vanished. “Khatpatya" and “Phuljendya" were two I was told about. For what it’s worth, the same website finds nobody with those names.

Mathematicians have applied the Galton-Watson process to various other phenomena: how diseases spread, or how small populations (humans, animals, plants) might go extinct. The scientist Leo Szilard, whom you will remember from Oppenheimer, used it to model the progress of nuclear fission reactions. In fact, the Galton-Watson formulae helped to calculate how much material is actually needed to set off the chain reaction that is fundamental to a nuclear explosion.

Also, it turns out that very few of our remote male ancestors—going back into prehistoric times—have any patrilineal descendants today. That is, many genealogical lines that originated in those prehistoric times have gone extinct. Galton-Watson helps explain this curious finding of haplogroup research.

And yes, the name “Sattanathan" lives on. One in the Netherlands.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.