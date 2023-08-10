Rose by another name goes extinct

Not only is that true. There are mathematicians who have investigated the propagation and possible extinction of family names. There is a mathematical process, the Galton-Watson process, that models this, and can suggest when extinction is a possibility. This specific patrilineality—a father passing on a name to his son —is effectively the same as passing on the Y (male) chromosome. No partiality here though—mitochondria are passed on matrilineally. Either way, this process is a good way to model what are known as haplogroups, or populations of humans that share a common ancestor. The model has its roots in the 19th Century, when aristocrats in Victorian England became worried that some of their names—ones that spoke of aristocracy—were vanishing. Responding to this concern, Francis Galton, a man of many interests—including less savoury ones like eugenics and racism—investigated the phenomenon. In 1874, he and a Reverend H.W. Watson published their findings in a paper titled “On the probability of the extinction of families".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}