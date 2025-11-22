Being rude to AI? Your anger at chatbots comes with a hidden cost for everyone

Humans see humans everywhere

People have a tendency to anthropomorphize, or see human attributes in non-human beings and entities. Even if you put two round objects next to one another and a vertical one just below, you’ll start to see a face. We go as far as to attribute human emotions to those entities. We do this most actively with pets and other animals, going as far as to say a dog is guilty for having done something naughty or a cat is looking at its owner judgmentally. Of course, animals do have emotions of their own, but we also attribute emotions to inanimate objects, such as a car or even a house.