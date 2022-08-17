Rushdie’s love songs to Indianness throb with passion5 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM IST
His novels defy the ordinary but the puzzle is New Delhi’s response to a horrific attempt on his life
The opening paragraphs of Salman Rushdie’s essay Imaginary Homelands, a meditation of how migration can transform a writer, has one of the most moving descriptions of homesickness ever written. Rushdie describes standing outside his childhood home on Warden Road in what was then Bombay and soaking up the rich colours of the bougainvillea creepers and the pointy-hatted towers and gabled roofs of the house he grew up in. Despite the fact that he was returning after decades away, the Bombay phone directory still had his father’s name in it. This experience led him to write Midnight’s Children: “I felt as if I were being claimed, or informed that the facts of my faraway life were illusions: that this—this continuity—was the reality."