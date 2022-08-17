Rushdie’s love songs to Indianness throb with passion

This affection for the diversity of Bombay and India extends to Saleem Sinai’s classmates who are multicultural and multi religious, including a character based on an East European champion swimmer thrown in for good measure. This too is India—or India as it used to be. (Mahatma Gandhi’s occasionally bossy administrative assistant when he lived in South Africa was a dynamic Lithuanian woman, as Ramachandra Guha’s Gandhi Before India reminds us.) It is also apparent in The Moor’s Last Sigh, whose descriptions of Fort Cochin and its warren of streets and warehouses of spices facing the water are so memorable that I am unable to visit the Kochi Biennale without the alternative Rushdie visual tour of images from that book playing alongside the art on display. The Jewish synagogue in Kochi is not a remarkable monument unless you have read this book and contemplate the Chinese blue tiles on its floor through Rushdie’s eyes: As she cleans them, the caretaker hallucinates because of her sorrow and guilt that her son abandoned his faith and married a Catholic.