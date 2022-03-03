Russia and China’s imperium of resentment and grievance

These narratives centre around Leninist themes of foreign exploitation, humiliation and victimization. They demonize Western democracies as hypocrites and oppressors. And they impute arrogant and disdainful attitudes to the West. More than anything else, Putin and Xi want respect. Yet they know that most Western leaders do not respect authoritarianism, regardless of their high-speed trains, modern cities, etc. It is this respect-deficit syndrome that creates their imperium of resentment and grievance. Putin and Xi seem to recognize that they will never overcome this, regardless of their material successes, and it does no good to admonish them that gaining respect requires them to behave respectably, rather than jailing opposition leaders and dissidents, persecuting people for their religious beliefs and bullying other countries. Having drunk the Leninist Kool-Aid of victimization, Putin and Xi want to both overthrow the Western order and be esteemed by it.