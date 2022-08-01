Russia is unlikely to let Opec help lower global prices of oil4 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 10:16 PM IST
America’s output request will run into a wall of Russian interests
Oil producers from the Opec+ group—composed of 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 others including Russia—meet on Wednesday to agree to the next step in their market management. For the first time in a year, there is no clear policy for them to rubber stamp. That could make for an interesting (virtual) gathering.