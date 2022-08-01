Russia is unlikely to let Opec help lower global prices of oil

In practice, the group’s production is lagging far behind, with its members pumping about 2.7 million barrels a day less than planned in May, the most recent month for which full production figures are available. Nearly half the shortfall is attributable to Russia, whose crude and refined products have been shunned by some European buyers after its troops invaded Ukraine in February. Diverting exports to India has helped Russia avoid the full impact of buying bans, but it has not been able to completely offset the loss of much of its European market.

