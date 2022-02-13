Russia, Nato and the battle for credibility in the Ukraine crisis

While it is prudent for Western governments to warn financial institutions to raise their guard, it is unclear if Russia will launch offensive cyber operations against the US, Britain and the European Union. It is one thing to harass weaker countries, but quite another to attack equally powerful or superior cyber powers. Russians are astute strategists and will know that the US and Britain can retaliate in kind, and that the consequences of a cyber war with them will hurt both Russia’s economy and reputation. It is impossible to tell what Moscow will do, but getting into a general cyber war with the West is unlikely to be a desired option.