For over a decade, much of the West has been pondering how to manage Ukraine’s inevitable subordination to Russia. Yes, we’ve said we stand with Ukraine. Yes, we’ve said that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. And yet we have consistently failed to give Ukraine the support it needs to win. We have even repeatedly discouraged Ukraine from using its own resources as effectively as possible to defend itself.
Give Ukraine back its future
SummaryIt’s time to stop equivocating and planning for stalemate. Ukraine can defeat Russia—and its victory would strengthen NATO and Asian allies. If it hasn’t happened yet, the real question is whether the world truly wants Ukraine to win.
For over a decade, much of the West has been pondering how to manage Ukraine’s inevitable subordination to Russia. Yes, we’ve said we stand with Ukraine. Yes, we’ve said that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. And yet we have consistently failed to give Ukraine the support it needs to win. We have even repeatedly discouraged Ukraine from using its own resources as effectively as possible to defend itself.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More