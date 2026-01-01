Give Ukraine back its future

The West has consistently failed to see Ukraine’s strength because we are still largely in thrall to a sort of Cold War Orientalism. Our intellectual guides to the war are overwhelmingly scholars of Russia and the Kremlin, not of Ukraine. Our militaries are led by generals whose formative years were spent learning how to counter the Russian threat. Even more than 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is hard for us to fully internalize the reality on the ground: that what we thought was the second-strongest army in the world is now the second-strongest army in Ukraine.