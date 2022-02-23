Russia’s claims ignore the truth that Ukraine has its own identity

To keep so many nationalities together as one, and to smother nations which were independent countries in living memory but were swallowed by the Soviet empire, as with the Baltic Republics—Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia—at the end of World War II because the West was too exhausted not to comply with Joseph Stalin’s grand ambitions, was one thing. But to accept it as a fait accompli was not. Travel across the former Soviet republics, and you will find that other than those seeking to curry favour with Putin and his accomplices, nobody wants to get back to Soviet days. Nobody, not even the Beatles, wants to “get back" to the USSR. We do know how lucky we are.

