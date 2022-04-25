Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and India’s opportunity

Sociologists are anxious that fear, hunger, poverty and environmental apathy will lead to widespread anarchy. When Russia bombed Syria, militia groups began knocking at the gates of Europe, fuelling the risk of social unrest.The fundamentalists may not win elections in these countries, but no one can stop the fires of fanaticism from spreading. For India, these circumstances have brought in both challenges and opportunities. Amid all this drama, there are signs that along with Russia, China, too, is feeling isolated. America and the West were already apprehensive of Beijing’s expanding power. The cooperation that Russia is getting from China has only emboldened Moscow. But China, too, may have to face restrictions in the coming days. In such a situation, India can emerge as a viable alternative. The results of last week’s talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a testimony to this.

