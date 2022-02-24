Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is marked by a big Chinese failure

Yet, there is little reason to believe that Beijing was even fully aware of Putin’s plans. While grand declarations of partnership and cooperation were made, there was no reference to Ukraine in their joint statement. The complaint against Nato’s expansion was buried deep inside. In January, Xi wrote Ukraine’s president that he attached “great importance" to the China-Ukraine strategic partnership. Right up to Putin’s speech recognizing Ukraine’s two separatist regions, Chinese diplomats had referred to the Minsk agreements. Until the invasion, they had called for de-escalation through dialogue and negotiation. After all, China is Ukraine’s biggest trade partner and Kyiv had signed up to Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Beijing has also long been seeking technologies like advanced aircraft engines that Ukraine controls. China’s position was put across by its ambassador to Kyiv, who had a few weeks ago declared support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. More broadly China prefers a world where the US, UK and the EU are divided and wants to attract developing countries to itself and its vision of a new global order. While China is challenging the US for global supremacy, Beijing does not see bipolarity and a new cold war as being in its interest—just yet.

