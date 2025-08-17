Is sales in your firm a strategic driver or just a glorified backroom function?
If you’re a leader, spend more time selling. Because when the CEO sells, the entire organization starts to listen better, align faster, and win more often. Don’t outsource your most important function to the backroom. Make it the boardroom’s beating heart.
A few weeks ago, I found myself in a conversation with the sales team of a leading media company. It began with a transactional pitch, but as the meeting progressed, I couldn’t help but notice a missed opportunity—a lack of alignment between what they were selling and how they were selling it.