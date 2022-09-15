Sanskrit as the perfect language for AI coding: Myth versus reality4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Its grammar appeals to logical thinking but claims of it being a natural AI language are overdone
In the past month, I came across three seemingly unconnected experiences that set me thinking about how humans and computers interact. The first was a conversation with a couple of stealth startups trying to figure out how to democratize coding by programming computers with natural spoken language. The second were some startling announcements by Big Tech firms on how artificial intelligence (AI)-generated large language models (MLMs) could programme machines and even AI models. But it was the third, an article by Sanjana Ramachandran in Fifty Two exploring a long-standing myth that the best language to program computers and AI is Sanskrit (bit.ly/3U0kY21) that provoked my curiosity.