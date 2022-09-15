Sanskrit as the perfect language for AI coding: Myth versus reality

Ramachandran quotes a variety of sources—Indian government officials, a motley bunch of academics and Indian-American author Rajiv Malhotra, who goes on to claim that Sanskrit should be credited with the last 20 years of development in Natural Language Processing (NLP), the technology behind prominent LLMs like GPT-3, DALL-E 2, etc. The claims are wide-ranging: Sanskrit is the most ‘scientific’ language, and so the “best to programme computers, or code AI/ML"; it is the “language for future super computers", etc. One common source that everyone cites, and which Ramachandran explores in detail, is “Nasa". Yes, the same Nasa that sends rockets into space. The reference actually has a published source, a 1985 paper ‘Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence’ by Nasa researcher Rick Briggs (bit.ly/3qrIjMr). Briggs writes, “Understandably, there is a widespread belief that natural languages arc unsuitable for the transmission of many ideas that artificial languages can render with great precision and mathematical rigor. But this dichotomy, which has served as a premise underlying much work in the areas of linguistics and artificial intelligence, is a false one. There is at least one language, Sanskrit, which for the duration of almost one thousand years was a living spoken language with a considerable literature of its own." He explains how it is the uniquely structured grammar and the word and sentence structuring properties of Sanskrit that appeal to how logic and structure-driven machines ‘think.’ His paper lays Knowledge Representation Schemes and describes how Sanskrit is best equipped to address these.