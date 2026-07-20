Satluj tells half truths, ignores Punjab’s dark past

I have been a witness to those dark turbulent days in Punjab between 1980 and 1990. The shops would close at sunset, and people no longer trusted even their close friends fearing betrayal. Thousands fled Punjab. They included both Sikhs and non-Sikhs. According to many studies between 1981 to 1993, 20,000-22,000 people perished in terror violence, half of them ‘civilians’. The highways would remain closed throughout the night and the buses would ply under armed police protection. Trains crossing through Punjab would empty out in Haryana. Even Chandigarh, Karnal, Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India were not immune to Punjab terrorism.