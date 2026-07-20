Satluj tells half truths, ignores Punjab’s dark past

Do Govind Ram and Rajan ring a bell? No? Then let me tell you, had Govind Ram been alive he would certainly have been portrayed as a villain in a film like Satluj. We’ll talk about what happened to him and Rajan later. Let’s discuss the film first.
I saw the movie and many times I felt the film was peddling half-truths and biased narratives about that time. Despite being a votary of freedom of speech, some facts kept gnawing at me throughout the film. Neither was K.P.S. Gill a villain nor the Punjab police a gang of brigands. The fight wasn’t limited to police and the terrorists; it went deeper, threatening the very soul of Punjab.
The distress everyone was facing can be understood in the account of Major A.K. Ravindran. One afternoon, acting on a tip-off near Harike, he reached the spot to find a mother and her three distraught daughters. He hunted the terrorists and after killing them talked to the women.