Saudi Arabia’s got money but can it also lure foreign capital?

Companies must mull the risks of piling into a region flush with wealth, but sitting at the crossroads of geopolitical and economic tensions. In emerging markets, capital intensive FDI comes with years of contractual cash commitments and borrowings, adding layers of costs and complexities. Can the returns on investment in Saudi Arabia make up for the risks businesses are taking? And could the rules change before they reap the upside? Multi-billion-dollar mining projects require stakeholder approvals and are harder to commit to; public shareholders don’t necessarily want to wait for long-term returns and are less enthusiastic about big spending. At its peak over a decade ago, expenditure in the sector totalled almost $150 billion, but it’s expected to fall by $11 billion this year globally.