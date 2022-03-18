Saudi Arabia’s oil-for-yuan bid is no threat to America’s dollar

Let’s set aside, for the moment, the fact that there is no sign of the yuan reaching the status of even the Swiss Franc as a medium of exchange, let alone the mighty greenback. Dollars were used for 88% of foreign exchange transactions in 2019, compared to just 4.3% for the yuan. If you don’t think the $18.1 billion in cars that euro-denominated Germany sold to the sterling-denominated UK last year represent a threat to the dominance of the dollar system, then it’s hard to see why the settlement currency for some portion of the $43.7 billion of crude traded between two dollar-pegged economies is going to make a difference.