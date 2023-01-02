Save the Census of India from disruptions and delays

It is worth remembering that even before the pandemic hit the country, it was the NRC issue that first threw a cloud over the 2021 census. The Union government had declared that the 2021 census would be used to draw up an all-India NRC. This was at a time when a similar exercise in Assam had led to large-scale exclusions of genuine citizens. Fearing that the all-India NRC exercise would lead to their eventual disenfranchisement, many Muslim groups and civic associations organized protests across the country. So did students of some of India’s leading business schools and universities, denouncing what they felt was a state-sponsored attempt to harass a particular community.