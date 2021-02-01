Scenarios that can unfold after the big GameStop showdown

But, similar to a phenomenon that first came to global attention during the Arab Spring in the early 2010s, social media, and in this specific case Reddit, has enabled usually dispersed investors to become a collective force with a common purpose. To confront this new force and stay in the game, hedge funds have already been forced to raise cash to meet higher margin calls, with some also stopped out of their short positions. This compelled a few of them to sell some of their long holdings, with the inclination to dispose of their most liquid ones. With that comes an element of market-wide contagion, the extent of which will depend on the strength of what, at least until now, has been a remarkable countervailing “buy the dip" conditioning.

