Scenes from America that were only seen in fallow democracies

To be sure, American institutions withstood Trump’s more egregious assaults, but nothing can be taken for granted. In the 4th century Before the Common Era, in the second Philippic, Demosthenes warned against despots, saying, “There is one safeguard known generally to the wise, which is an advantage and security to all, but especially to democracies, as against despots. What is it? Distrust." He meant the distrust of a despot, but many Americans distrusted the system and the process with which a despot can be removed. In nurturing such conspiratorial thinking, cultivating it, encouraging it, spreading it, and making it mainstream, Trump led. But he was enabled by senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, media organizations such as Fox and others with even less credible reputations, brainwashing cult-like supporters who believe in a universe where paedophiles control the Democratic Party and the earth may as well be flat and the moon made of cheese. “The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance," John Philpot Curran wrote in 1790, since then abbreviated to “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty" and misattributed to Thomas Jefferson.