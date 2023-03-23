Schizophrenia treatment may finally be worth talking about

Typically, the next step would have been to go back to design a new molecule that retains the good parts of the drug while avoiding its nasty gastrointestinal side effects. But xanomeline came along when the currently available anti-psychotics, which mainly work by slowing down dopamine signalling in the brain, were coming on to the market. With other drugs quickly achieving blockbuster sales status and scientists convinced it would be folly to try to engineer out the bad bits of xanomeline, companies abandoned that drug and others like it.