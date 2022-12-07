School-goers can recover covid learning losses if we get it right

A class 5 with 11 children in another school in another state. We sit and chat with the kids for about 30 minutes. Most of them can read and write and perform basic math operations expected at their age. Before getting into class 5, I had stopped to chat with class 4, which was sitting in an open veranda in another part of the school. None of the 13 children could read or write. They were in class 1 when schools shut. The gulf between the two classes is because the teacher decided to focus all energy on class 5, “since they will move on to a middle school, while I have another year with class-4."