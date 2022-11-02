Science can help India regain traditional cooking mediums4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:14 PM IST
Oil from genetically modified mustard seeds should be welcomed
Oil from genetically modified mustard seeds should be welcomed
Narendra Modi is spending billions of dollars on self-reliance. On roads and in factories, the Indian Prime Minister’s slogan translates to generous subsidies for home-made electric-vehicle batteries, solar panels and green hydrogen—anything that can help cut an outsized dependence on crude oil imports. There is, however, another imported oil the country is addicted to: the one used for cooking. Indian kitchens spend $19 billion annually on Indonesian palm, Ukrainian sunflower and Argentinian soybean oil.