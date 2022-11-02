Science can help India regain traditional cooking mediums

Coconut oil is popular in south India, while the western regions like to deep fry in groundnut oil. Mustard oil is used more in the east and north. But for almost 25 years, local oilseed production has fallen short of demand. None of the traditional, cold-pressed, filtered oils have managed to hold their ground against imported palm, soy and sunflower oil. Almost 70% of demand is now met with imports. Prices, which shot up last year, have only slightly cooled. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union assisted India with local sunflower production; America helped with soybean. While the population never quite warmed up to soy milk or nuggets, India became the world’s largest importer of soybean oil. Ditto for sunflower, which now meets 10-12% of the country’s annual cooking oil requirement, though local production is stagnant.

