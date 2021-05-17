Science fiction for the pandemic times that we inhabit

Dick’s finest novels deal with fundamental questions about God and the nature of reality. In The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldrich, he seems to propose that God may be a lonely and confused entity, who gets his kicks by intruding in the lives of humans, even if they don’t want the interference. At the end of Ubik, named by Time magazine as one of the best English-language novels since 1923, the reader is left uncertain how much of it happened in what we deem as reality (which also gets rewound and restarted periodically by the book’s telepaths) and how much imagined by characters who may actually be physically dead but living a cryogenic ‘half-life’ of the mind. I re-read these novels in the last few months, and all I can offer in defence is quote the man who took off his clothes and jumped into a cactus bush: “It seemed like a good idea at the time."