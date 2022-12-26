Science Twitter needs a new home but it is not clear where4 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:09 PM IST
- Discussions were worthy while they lasted but will splinter now
I will miss science Twitter. It’s hard to overstate the influence of the social network on science during the covid pandemic—and the pandemic’s influence on science Twitter. A rich community of researchers and science journalists existed there before covid, but seemed to expand exponentially during the early months of the pandemic.