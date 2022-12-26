Science Twitter needs a new home but it is not clear where

The two prime destinations for the broader science Twitter community seem to be Mastodon and Post. Both, for now at least, feel half-baked. Communities take time to develop, but they also need the right format to flourish. Whatever comes next needs to be able to facilitate discussion that’s easy to find and participate in, and allows all stakeholders to be heard. From what I’ve seen so far of Mastodon and Post, I’m not sure either is quite it.