Scottish first minister Yousaf needs a new economic strategy

The problem is that Scotland under the SNP is not particularly business-friendly. The disaster that is its deposit return scheme and plan to ban alcohol advertising are just two example of the Scottish government being entirely uninterested in the needs of the private sector. Add in the hostility to North Sea oil and gas, the rent controls in the residential sector, the new licensing scheme for short-term lets and you can see why the private sector doesn’t feel very loved.

