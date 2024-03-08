Searching for an invisible Ninth
The search for a ninth planet in the Solar System continues, with astronomers using mathematical predictions to narrow down possible locations, highlighting the role of mathematics in understanding celestial bodies beyond the known eight planets.
Some things in our lives are givens. We grow up with them firmly embedded in our brains and consciousness, not questioned to any degree. The shapes of our continents is one of those. The way night follows day follows night, without end, another. Green leaves on trees, screws that are tightened clockwise, the miaow of a cat: still more.