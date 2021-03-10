Searching for yields in the real estate space

We have seen some correction in Reit prices following a weak quarter of results by Embassy and Mindspace. While some decline in occupancy was expected, last quarter saw higher than estimated exits from the portfolio. A major investor concern is the work-from-home rhetoric. While we believe work from home is here to stay, it is unlikely to fully replace the need for office space. Going forward, many companies are rolling out a hybrid model providing flexibility to their employees. While this could impact demand for office space in the near term, as more and more people start returning to offices and firms start to re-lease office spaces, occupancy levels of these Reits would pick up.