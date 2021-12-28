Sebi changes will be useful to both firms, investors

Primary market reforms: Sebi has introduced increased flexibility along with greater supervision for companies. It now allows a larger percentage of capital-raising for unspecified purposes. This is particularly useful for new-age companies which need to innovate by acquiring companies inorganically. It gives such public companies a war chest, to scale up and improve technological offerings. More specifically, companies can raise 35% of capital for both general corporate purposes and for future acquisitions, of which 25% can be used for inorganic growth. This is tempered with the requirement that the money raised for general corporate purpose is monitored by an external monitoring agency till the last rupee is used. Interestingly, the war chest for future acquisitions is not subject to monitoring, which may be a conscious omission to allow flexibility to the company in the timing of its spending. Also interesting is the fact that now instead of banks, credit rating agencies will provide the role of monitoring fund usage post the initial public offering (IPO).