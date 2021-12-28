The year 2021 witnessed a large number of Indian companies going public and a sizeable number of such companies being new-age technology companies. This wave has confirmed that founders with ideas can create companies and private equity funds, from around the world, will support such ideas and help them flower and over time these companies will list - creating wealth for founders, employees and shareholders.

The steady wave of initial public offerings, growth of companies at a rapid pace has also kept the securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), very busy. SEBI has always been very proactive towards the growth and development of the public markets with the principles of investor protection, particularly retail investors, at the forefront of any changes being proposed by it. SEBI in its board meeting held on December 28, 2021 has indeed concluded 2021 with a bang in respect of regulatory changes relating to public market issuances and preferential issues!

Some of the market regulators’ key changes in the case of initial public offerings (IPOs) including:

To promote the growing need of companies including that of new-age technology companies to have enough liquidity to consider acquisitions and consolidation of businesses which may be strategic, SEBI has permitted companies flexibility to utilise a maximum of 35% of the fresh issue proceeds (with a cap of 25% towards an unidentified acquisition) in an IPO. Through this, SEBI has acknowledged that inorganic growth is essential for companies and that such companies may not be able to identify specific acquisition targets at the time of undertaking the IPO. Previously, there was no regulatory cap in the nature presently proposed, although there were regulatory checks and the regulator exercised flexibility.

An offer for sale is often considered as a viable mode for exit by investors, including private equity investors and employees. Limitations have been prescribed in respect of the percentage of shares that may be offered for sale by an existing shareholder based on their shareholding in the issuer company pre-IPO for companies which do not meet profitability/net worth track record and also do not have identified promoters (as was indicated in the SEBI consultation paper). Whilst the purpose of this proposal is to inspire confidence in investors by requiring significant investors to have “skin in the game" post listing at par with company with promoters, such regulatory restrictions on the ability of investors to participate in an OFS could result in pre-IPO investors looking for alternate forms of exits prior to listing such as secondary transfers pre-listing, more so, in cases where investors have limited fund life, which could curtail the issue size and impact the equity shares available for various investors including retail investors. For instance, in respect of the OFS limits prescribed, shares offered for sale by selling shareholders, individually or with persons acting in concert, holding less than 20% of pre-IPO share capital, shall not exceed more than 10% of pre-IPO share capital. This could mean that a person holding 10 shares will potentially only be able to sell one share as a part of the OFS. We believe this may require a second look prior to notification in the official gazette.

While only public financial institutions and scheduled commercial banks could be appointed as monitoring agencies, SEBI has now permitted credit rating agencies registered with SEBI to also be appointed as monitoring agencies. Further, SEBI now requires that 100% of the issue proceeds be monitored and the frequency of review by the audit committee has been increased – ensuring additional layers of review. Through this change, SEBI has also mandated that issue proceeds proposed to be utilised towards general corporate purposes to be monitored which was not required earlier.

For book-built issuances, SEBI has ensured that the minimum gap in the price band be such that the cap price is at least 105% of the floor price. This is again an interesting intervention by the regulator, particularly because issuers were not providing a ‘real price band’. This will now allow investors to have multiple price points at which they may bid in an IPO.

From April 1, 2022, 50% of the anchor investors in an IPO will be locked-in for a period of 90 days, whilst the remaining 50% will be locked in for 30 days. Considering there is discretionary allocation to anchor investors, the process and manner in which different lock-ins are to be made applicable to anchor investors is to be seen! Whilst the intention maybe to have investors stay longer in the company, hopefully, companies will have a quarter from listing and be able to ensure that anchor investor remain invested. Else this regulatory intervention may not meet its intended result.

SEBI has prescribed a revised allocation method to non-institutional investors (i.e. investors investing more than Rs. 2 lakhs in an IPO) i.e. 1/3rd of the non-institutional investors portion is to be reserved for applicants investing more than Rs. 2 lakhs and up to Rs. 10 lakhs and 2/3rd of the non-institutional investors portion is to be reserved for applicants investing more than Rs. 10 lakhs. Further, allotment to non-institutional investors shall be through a draw of lots – similar to retail investors which ensures transparency in the allotment of shares in an IPO and potentially ensures there is sufficient allocation to the ‘smaller’ non institutional investors.

In respect of preferential issues,

The pricing of preferential issues has undergone a substantial change. Keeping in mind the growth of the Indian stock market (i) for frequently traded securities - a shorter period for determination of the floor price i.e. the higher of 90/10 trading days’ VWAP preceding the relevant date or such stricter requirement prescribed by an issuer in its articles of association; and (ii) for infrequently traded securities, based on an independent valuation. In order to ensure that this is not flouted in cases where the preferential issue results in allotment of more than 5% of the shares of the issuer or a change of control and the pricing does not include any control premium, SEBI has mandated that in such cases, a valuation report from an independent registered valuer be required. Further, where a preferential allotment results in change of control, a committee of independent directors shall be required to provide a reasoned recommendation on all aspects of the preferential issuance including pricing – which is required to be disclosed to the public.

Like IPOs, the lock-in period has been reduced. In case of preferential allotment to promoters, 20% shall be locked-in for 18 months and the remaining 80% shall be locked-in for 6 months. A preferential allotment to other shareholders shall result in such shares being locked-in for 6 months. Additionally, promoters shall be permitted to pledge such locked-in shares subject to certain conditions.

Preferential issues are also permitted for consideration other than cash. This will allow for acquisitions and growth of business in a more efficient manner.

Some of these changes proposed, are mainly a reaction to several IPOs and preferential allotments concluded earlier this year and are proposed after consultation papers issued by SEBI.

While some of these changes could have a long-term impact on the capital raising plans, use of funds and growth of companies, some of these changes from the lens of the regulator can be seen as protective in nature.

In respect of the changes suggested, we believe, that SEBI could have prescribed additional and more detailed continuous disclosures and monitoring, keeping in mind existing requirements prescribed under law including, shareholder approval for proposed acquisitions. On the capital markets side, one hopes that these do not substantially impact plans of companies planning to list on the Indian stock exchanges.

Yash J. Ashar is a Partner (Head – Capital Markets) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Janhavi Seksaria is a Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

