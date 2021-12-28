SEBI concludes 2021 with a bang in respect of regulatory changes

The steady wave of initial public offerings, growth of companies at a rapid pace has also kept the securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), very busy. SEBI has always been very proactive towards the growth and development of the public markets with the principles of investor protection, particularly retail investors, at the forefront of any changes being proposed by it. SEBI in its board meeting held on December 28, 2021 has indeed concluded 2021 with a bang in respect of regulatory changes relating to public market issuances and preferential issues!