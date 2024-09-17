Sebi's proposed changes can spruce up investment advisory regulations | Mint

Sebi's proposed changes can spruce up investment advisory regulations
Summary
- The new proposals can significantly increase the number of RIAs by relaxing the requirement of having a Master's degree and prior work experience and by lowering net-worth requirements.
MUMBAI : On 6 August, India's markets regulator released a consultation paper proposing overhauling the regulatory framework for registered investment advisers (RIA) and research analysts (RA). The proposals' tone marks a sharp departure from the changes introduced in the RIA regulations in 2020. While the 2020 changes significantly tightened the RIA rules—that some would argue were stifling—the recent proposals seek to relax many rules and could usher in a new era for the Indian investment advisory sector.