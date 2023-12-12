Sebi paper holds out big hope for private debt issuers and retail investors
Summary
- The move allows retail investors to buy corporate debt that can beat inflation
Over the last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken several steps to increase the trust of retail investors in the corporate debt market and broaden their participation. The reforms started in October 2022 when the market regulator reduced the minimum face value of listed debt securities under private placement from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 lakh. For publicly issued bonds, this face value stayed at ₹1,000. Sebi further prohibited ‘Online Bond Platform Providers’ (OBPPs) from facilitating trades in unlisted debt securities to protect retail investors from liquidity risk in such investments. However, the ticket size of ₹1 lakh for privately placed bonds was still a bit too much for retail investors. Sebi’s latest consultation paper proposes reducing the ticket size of such securities to ₹10,000 to make the market more inclusive for retail investors.