Sebi paper holds out big hope for private debt issuers and retail investors

For context, Sebi’s own data suggests that about 98% of debt securities issued in India are through private placements. Thus, retail investors had few opportunities to invest in corporate debt at lower ticket sizes. We have always advocated that retail investors should invest in at least 5-10 bonds so that the portfolio remains diversified. Due to ₹1 lakh face value, investors had to invest at least ₹5-10 lakh in order to diversify. This meant that only those with portfolio of more than ₹50 lakh were investing. As per the financial year 2022-23 income tax returns filings data, only 500,000 people meet this criteria. Sebi’s consultation paper could change the game and encourage more retail investors to tap the debt market. Here are the other benefits of lower ticket size of privately placed bonds:

