Second Life learnings for Metaverse enthusiasts today

As I watched traditional businesses and strait-laced consultants rush headlong into virtual worlds they barely understand, I couldn’t help but recall a similar frenzy that I’d witnessed nearly a decade-and-a-half ago. In 2003, San Francisco-based Linden Labs launched Second Life, an online virtual world in which users could create customizable ‘avatars’ that they could then use to interact with others. Unlike other massively multiplayer games, this game had no real objective other than to build things and share experiences limited only by one’s own creativity. And still, Second Life was remarkably successful. At its height, it had over 21 million users and supported a flourishing creator ecosystem. In 2009, the total size of the ‘Second Life economy’ was in the region of $560 million; in 2013, Linden Labs announced that $3.2 billion worth of virtual goods had been exchanged between Second Life residents over the past decade at a daily average of 1.2 million transactions.

