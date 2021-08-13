See how they run. And jump. And throw

Yet a little thought will tell you these numbers can’t be right, especially in a race as short as the 100m. We do call those their average speeds. But it should be obvious that Jacobs and Thompson-Herah were not running 30+kmh through the whole 100m. After all, they started from zero, they accelerated for a while and only hit their all-out full speeds a few seconds into the race. If you watched the coverage of the races, you’ll have seen some slick graphics that show this acceleration. Absent that, let’s make the possibly reasonable assumption that the runners accelerated smoothly for the first 50m of the race, and ran flat out, at their peak speeds, for the last 50m.