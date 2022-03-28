Seeds of Kashmiri pandits’ exodus were sown in ’60s

The match had to be called off due to a storm, but the whirlwind forming behind the grandeur of Kashmir’s valley was overlooked. Anti-Hindu riots erupted in the valley’s cities three years later, in 1986, and astute Kashmiri Pandits began packing their belongings. Those who moved elsewhere in the country used to warn about the growth of separatism in the form of communalism at the time. It was attempted to scare minorities by committing acts of violence in public places. Let’s not forget that Hindus and Sikhs have always been the minority in Kashmir. A recurrent complaint among them was that the administration did not listen to them. Even though the rulers of Srinagar were not separatists themselves, they did not take any serious action against the separatists on the streets. As a result, pro-Pakistan forces gained ground in the police.