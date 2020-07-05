Opinion | Seize the chance that China has given us of an economic rebirth

Last week, the government banned 59 Chinese apps and that is a great move. Many of these apps are owned by flagship Chinese tech companies. With the vast Indian market gone, their revenues and value will be hit—and tech is a field that China wants to dominate globally. Bytedance, the TikTok company, was set to go public in the US at an estimated valuation of $110 billion. Today, without what was TikTok’s largest market in the world, it’s anyone’s guess what the valuation will be, or if the company will go through with its share issue plan. Secondly, apps are an area where Indian firms can compete worldwide. The exit of TikTok and Helo (also from ByteDance) is a huge opportunity for Indian apps like Chingari, Roposo and Sharechat. And it’s a truly global opportunity. Last week, Apple flagged TikTok as an app that may be stealing user data from iPhones. TikTok issued denials, but the evidence of it looks quite compelling.