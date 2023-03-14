Self-regulation of online gaming will need safeguards

Requiring all games to be registered and approved by SRBs before launch gives these entities the power to deny market entry on grounds that include several subjective criteria like conformity with interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, conformity with gambling and betting laws (which have differing interpretations across states), etc. Not only can this be misused to create entry barriers for young startups and innovative disruptors, it can also lead to variance in decisions across SRBs. Even if an entity were to approach another SRB on denial of registration, an elongated process is likely to increase launch costs and delay speed-to-market, thereby reducing overall competition in the gaming ecosystem.