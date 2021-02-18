Self-regulation of OTT: Is it too little, too late?

A person familiar with the government’s move on the matter said that the Centre has sought help from Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, to create a model code governing the OTT platforms. Joshi is in the good books of the government for adept handling of film-related matters unlike Pahlaj Nihalani’s controversial term at CBFC. To be sure, the government is under pressure to bring OTT on a par with films, so that all streaming content is pre-screened and certified.