Sensex at 70K. Is it time to stop your SIPs? Perhaps

Now, I hasten to add that I am not making a case either way on what small caps should do vis-à-vis the large cap index. That’s for another time. What I am saying here, however, is that in a very heady market, which has already seen small caps surge to levels which may not be wholly justified by valuations, you may not really come out at the other end with the “extra" gains. It may be much wiser to balance your excessive allocation in favour of the ignored, but potentially lucrative segments of the market i.e. segments that seem attractive today from the perspective of future long term returns.