Separatism needs to be weeded out with strong will

The pace at which Amritpal has made headlines is astounding. This 29-year-old man from Amritsar had moved to Dubai at the age of 19 after finishing his class XII. He used to run a transportation business in Dubai, but following the death of Deep Sidhu, accused in the Red Fort incident on 26 January 2021, he returned to Punjab. He joined the organization Waris Punjab De founded by Sandhu and has risen to its helm. Dressed as Bhindranwale, he declares plainly, “The Tricolour is not our flag; this flag has done numerous atrocities against us."

