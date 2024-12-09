Separatist sparks in Punjab must be promptly doused

The Waterloo

But every general confronts his Waterloo. For Parkash it was nepotism. His son was deputy chief minister when Parkash was chief minister of Punjab and his daughter-in-law was a minister in the Centre. This led to dissent in his party. Other leaders realized that they had no future till the Badals were in power. They started airing views that emboldened the extremist elements in Punjab. The Congress party, meanwhile, lost ground due to their internal weaknesses. Its decline and the break-up of the Akali-BJP alliance have wreaked havoc on the Punjabi society. These national parties were critical in maintaining a semblance of order in the state’s political atmosphere.