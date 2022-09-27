September to be MPC’s final hike in current cycle

While India’s macroeconomic backdrop has improved, headwinds do appear to be building in the context of the global economy. The MPC may not formally acknowledge external financing-related issues. A persistent negative terms-of-trade shock and export tariffs have pushed trade deficits to unprecedented levels. This is a situation that leaves us vulnerable to a widening current account deficit at above 3.0%, which is the watermark that has traditionally been regarded as the sustainable level for the Indian economy. While capital inflows have resumed, they may not be sufficiently large in the near term in order to address burgeoning funding requirements, and therefore, a heavy drawdown on RBI’s forex reserves remains very likely. While the inclusion of India Government bonds in global bond indices remains a possible and key silver lining, it will likely come to be only in FY23-24.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}