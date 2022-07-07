Sequoia and Tiger Global are leaving SoftBank far behind

It is a round-down of an epic scale— unless you are SoftBank. Two years ago, the $100 billion Vision Fund manager slashed its WeWork valuation to $2.9 billion from $47 billion in 2019. While the absolute dollar amount involved with Klarna is much smaller, the blow to Son’s reputation for evaluation is nonetheless just as damaging. The second Vision Fund will soon have to write down its Klarna stake, wiping out much of its returns. On 31 March 2022, this $56 billion fund recorded only $0.8 billion investment gains. A SoftBank Vision Fund spokesman declined to comment on the queries sent by us.

