Service and tech innovations will drive recovery for hospitality sector

Pre-covid, the hospitality sector in India had been on a bright growth path and had been transforming at a rapid pace. The sector was undergoing a transition, wherein it was moving from physical asset-intensive and product-focused business to an experience-centric and customer-focused sector. However, the covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the hospitality sector across the globe, including India.

In India, the sector has faced massive losses over the past nine months as the pandemic placed strict restrictions on all lifestyle activities related to hospitality. Social distancing, regular sanitization and curbs on social gatherings became a way of life. As a result, the hospitality sector had to face immense challenges due to high fixed costs, capital-intensive operations, and unfavourable debt service terms. Near-zero revenue inflow and the costs of comparatively large service teams created further challenges.

A KPMG report points to grim figures, which show that the Indian hospitality and tourism industry is looking at a potential job loss of around 38 million, which is a staggering 70% of the total workforce. Additionally, the sector is estimated to face revenue losses to the tune of ₹90,000 crore by the end of 2020, according to a report by Anarock.

With the removal of lockdown and travel restrictions, the hotel industry has felt the need to recognize changing customer preferences and adapt accordingly.

Hospitality players are curating innovative ways to win customer confidence back. They are highly focused on maintaining hygiene, safety, ease of customer experience in reservations, payments, lodging, and food and beverage (F&B) services.

Virtual displays at check-in, no-contact menus, secluded seating spaces and contactless self-service areas at the receptions are some examples.

The recent industry developments have focused on providing strict safety and hygiene protocols, which includes frequent cleaning of public spaces, video displays to show the cooking process in hotel restaurants, enhanced cleaning of rooms and regular sanitization of high-touch points like elevator buttons, sitting areas, doorknobs, etc. Unfortunately, all the standard operating procedures and hygiene protocols come at a high operational cost. Moreover, many of these expenses had never been factored in during the strategizing and budgeting process by hoteliers.

To be sure, all the segments of the hospitality sector have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, with organized, semi-organized and unorganized segments facing the brunt equally.

But innovations will guide the path to recovery in the coming years. In order to sustain and develop competitive advantage, hotel businesses are increasingly focusing on strategies to provide holistic experiential service in their offerings. Services are being tailored to cater to the unique requirements and personal tastes of travellers to craft experiences that are personal, as well as emotional and memorable. The entire industry is moving towards a future where business operations will have a more customer-centric environment. For this, hotel chains are constantly striving to match the exponentially rising standards of guest expectations. Apart from service innovations, the industry is also seeing hotel players who adopted innovative ways to utilize their ancillary revenue models. Many hotel and restaurant chains have opened online revenue models to stay afloat during the ongoing crisis. Longer staycation packages, doorstep food deliveries, repurposing property spaces as co-working and boutique office spaces, and curated wedding concepts are the trends that are catching on in the sector.

Hotels are rethinking ‘hospitality’ by offering services at the comfort of their patrons’ offices and homes. Food delivery, laundry, housekeeping, facility management and warehousing are going to follow the same path. End-to-end facility management for boutique and corporate offices are one of the most anticipated innovations in the hospitality sector.

Owing to these changes, the next couple of years will witness a complete turnaround in experiential offerings and services of the restaurant and hospitality sector. The gamut of hospitality services, as we know it, will change. New patterns will emerge, resulting in changes that will make the industry completely unrecognizable because of the highly visible and permanent use of technology and processes that create the post-pandemic hospitality experience.

The dynamics of inter-personal service in hospitality will move towards highly personal levels of service, which will be socially distant with high standards of hygiene and customers will find a huge choice of hospitality packages, which will be custom created. The resilience and resourcefulness of the hospitality industry give great hope for a successful revival very soon.

K B. Kachru is the vice-president, Hotel Association of India and chairman emeritus and principal advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

